WASHINGTON The White House said on Thursday it was essential that the United States and Germany continue to cooperate after Germany took the unusual step of asking a American intelligence official at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin to leave the country.

"We have seen these reports and have no comment on a purported intelligence matter. However, our security and intelligence relationship with Germany is a very important one and it keeps Germans and Americans safe," White House spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said.

"It is essential that cooperation continue in all areas and we will continue to be in touch with the German government in appropriate channels.”

