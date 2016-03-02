Yahoo's first-quarter revenue jumps 22 percent
Yahoo Inc reported a 22.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
FRANKFURT German passenger car sales rose by 12.1 percent in February compared with the same period last year to 250,302 vehicles, Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority KBA said on Tuesday.
Registrations in the first two months of the year rose 7.8 percent to 468,667 vehicles, the data showed.
WASHINGTON The tax-writing committee of the U.S. House of Representatives will begin holding hearings on a Republican tax reform proposal next week, the panel's chairman said on Tuesday, even as the timeline for overhauling the tax code slips toward late 2017.