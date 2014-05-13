MANNHEIM, Germany Analysts expect the euro to devalue and for prices to pick up, alleviating concerns that consumer price inflation has hovered well below the European Central Bank's target, a ZEW economist said on Tuesday.

"At least regarding the results of our survey there is no tendency in the direction of deflation," said ZEW economist Michael Schroeder.

"The expected devaluation of the euro signals inflation rather than deflation and also possible reactions expected from the European Central Bank have the tendency of a decrease of the interest rate or quantitative easing."

Earlier, Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic sentiment plummeted for a fifth consecutive month in May to its lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years, sending the euro to a one-month low against the dollar.

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Kirsti Knolle, writing by Annika Breidthardt)