FRANKFURT German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer (GXIG.DE) trimmed its outlook on Wednesday, saying a regulatory crackdown on its pharmaceutical customers was hurting its U.S. business.

It said some of its customers had halted manufacturing in the United States over the summer to revamp their plants to comply with warnings from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"The U.S. market is calming down, the decline will weaken, we expect an OK quarter. But also in this quarter in the U.S. we will not return to growth. It will take another two to three quarters," Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff told reporters.

Gerresheimer added that destocking by some of its U.S. pharmaceutical customers had compounded the problem.

Sales grew 2 percent to 324 million euros ($409 million) in Gerresheimer's third quarter to the end of August, missing the average forecast of 328 million euros in a Reuters poll and sending Gerresheimer's shares lower.

Gerresheimer said it now expected full-year sales to grow 4 percent at constant currencies, at the bottom end of its previous 4-6 percent range.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1 percent in the quarter to 62 million euros, also missing the poll average.

The German company makes 22 percent of its sales in the Americas. It says it is the North American market leader for medical packaging and devices including insulin pens, inhalers and syringes.

The FDA has stepped up a campaign in the last few years to improve manufacturing standards at pharmaceuticals plants in the United States and elsewhere. Hospira HSP.N, a Gerresheimer customer, has received several warnings.

Shares in Gerresheimer were down 3.4 percent by 1001 GMT (0601 EDT), underperforming a 0.9 percent fall in the European chemicals index .SX4P.

"While it is not a good market in which to post poor numbers, the guidance revision is relatively modest," Berenberg analysts wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde/Jeremy Gaunt)