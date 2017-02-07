European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT German research firm GfK (GFKG.DE) said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.
GfK, which is in the process of being bought by KKR (KKR.N) in a deal valuing the company at 1.69 billion euros ($1.80 billion), said in a regulatory statement that the multi-billionaire had raised his stake from 6.45 percent last week.
The disclosure comes only days before a deadline for shareholders to tender their shares for the 43.50 euro per share offer from KKR expires on Feb. 10 at 2300 GMT.
As part of the deal, majority shareholder GfK Verein will hold on to its 56.46 percent stake.
KKR has said its offer is conditional to a least 18.54 percent of GfK shares accepting the offer.
Separately on Monday investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in to 5 percent from 3.21 percent.
($1 = 0.9372 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Edward Taylor)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.