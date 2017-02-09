European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT Private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK (GFKG.DE), regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
Together with GFK Verein, KKR is seeking to acquire control over 75 percent of GFK by end of Feb. 10, but rival investor Michael Dell has also started building a stake.
Dell's GFK shareholdings now amounts to 10.1 percent, the filings show.
KKR made its 43.50 euros a share GKK offer conditional on surpassing a 18.54 percent threshold.
Dell's MSD Capital fund manages more than $12 billion in assets, the company says on its website, which lists merger arbitrage as one of its investment strategies.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.