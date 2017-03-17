European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT Private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK (GFKG.DE) that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.
KKR said on Friday that it will hand over shares in Acceleratio -- the takeover vehicle used for its acquisition of GfK -- in return for a total of 10.8 percent of GfK, lifting KKR and majority shareholder GfK Verein's combined stake to 96.7 percent.
That would allow the enforced buyout of the remaining shareholders, though a KKR spokesman said that no final decision had been made.
Shares in GfK rose 1.5 percent to 49.63 euros by 1312 GMT, 14 percent above the 43.50 euros KKR had offered in its takeover bid.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.