ACCRA Ghana will continue its tight monetary policy and expects increased inflows from oil and gas production to help stabilize its finances in early 2014, central bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah said in the wake of a downgrade by Fitch on Thursday.

"The combination of monetary policy and increased flows from the external sector as well as the fiscal consolidation going forward are factors that we believe will normalize the situation and ease pressure on the markets," Wampah told Reuters by telephone.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by David Lewis and Bate Felix)