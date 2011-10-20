U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) (seated center) listens as her husband, Captain Mark Kelly speaks at his retirement ceremony with Vice President Joe Biden in the Secretary of War Suite in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/David Lienemann/The White House/Handout

PHOENIX U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head in a January shooting rampage, has recorded a chapter for the audio edition of an upcoming memoir she wrote with her husband, her spokesman said on Thursday.

Giffords recorded the final chapter of "Gabby: A Story of Courage of Hope," spokesman Mark Kimble said. He said Giffords' husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, was recording the rest of the book to be published by Scribner.

The memoir chronicles the couple's life together and the lawmaker's recovery from the severe injuries she sustained in the January shooting outside a Tucson supermarket. Both audio and print versions will be released on November 15.

Six people were killed and 13 wounded, including Giffords, when a gunman opened fire outside the grocery store while she was meeting with constituents.

Giffords, 41, is undergoing intensive therapy in Houston and made a rare appearance earlier this month in Washington, D.C., to attend Kelly's retirement ceremonies.

Troubled college dropout Jared Loughner, 23, faces 49 charges stemming from the shooting spree. He is being treated in a Missouri facility after a federal judge declared him mentally incompetent to stand trial in May.

