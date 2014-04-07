UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 percent, CEO makes $13.5 million
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
Gigamon Inc (GIMO.N), which makes network traffic management software, estimated lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue, blaming cancellation of a large contract and delays in closing some contracts.
The company's shares fell as much as 21 percent in trading after the bell on Monday.
Gigamon forecast revenue of between $31 million and $31.5 million, below analysts' average expectation of $34.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company previously forecast revenue of $34.0 million-$35.0 million.
Santa Clara, California-based Gigamon said it took a $2.3 million inventory charge related to cancellation of the EMEA contract.
The company will report first-quarter results on April 24 after market closes.
Gigamon's shares closed at $26.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.