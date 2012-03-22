G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII.O) said it expects gross margins to improve this year on lower sourcing costs, lifting its shares nearly 10 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

The apparel company may see better margins in both its licensed and non-licensed businesses this year, a company executive said on a conference call with analysts.

G-III Apparel's shares pared their premarket trading losses to shoot up 10 percent to $29.14 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Higher promotions squeezed the company's margins in the year ended January 31, while warm weather hurt sales of winter products in its latest reported quarter.

A warm winter hurt sales at many U.S. retailers and forced them to offer deeper-than-usual discounts to clear their winter gear merchandise.

The New York-based company, which holds a license to sell Calvin Klein products, also said it signed a joint venture deal with China Ting Group Holdings Ltd (3398.HK) to operate Calvin Klein retail stores in China and Hong Kong.

G-III Apparel -- which also licenses clothes and accessories under the Sean John, Kenneth Cole Productions KCP.N brands -- will own 51 percent of the joint venture which is expected to start operating the stores this fall.

Fourth-quarter profit fell to $5.1 million, or 25 cents a share, from $12.3 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 9 percent to $294.3 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 28 cents a share, on revenue of $310.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For fiscal 2013, G-III Apparel expects a profit of $2.62 to $2.72 a share, lower than expectations of $3.14 a share.

