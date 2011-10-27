Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) said its third-quarter net profit rose 5 percent on mixed sales results for its flagship HIV drugs.

The company also said it filed an application for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its four-drug experimental HIV pill known as the "Quad."

"That's really positive ... I think the filing was a little bit ahead of time," said Summer Street Research analyst Carol Werther, adding Gilead's results for the quarter look mostly "in line."

Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead earned $1.02 in the quarter, just ahead of the $1.01 forecast, on average, by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of HIV drug Atripla rose 7 percent to $794.7 million, well short of the $841 million expected by analysts, while sales of older HIV drug Truvada rose 11 percent to $744.7 million, ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $718 million.

The world's top maker of HIV medicines posted net profit of $741.1 million, or 95 cents per share, compared with $704.9 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose 9 percent to $2.12 billion. Analysts had expected $2.11 billion.

Gilead's shares, which closed at $42.11 in regular trading were unchanged after hours.

