Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) said on Tuesday sales of its hepatitis C drugs hit a record of nearly $5 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates as strong demand offset pricing pressures and restrictions on patient use from U.S. health insurers.

Excluding items, Gilead earned $3.15 a share in the second quarter, beating the $2.71 average forecast by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gilead raised its outlook for full-year 2015 product sales by $1 billion to between $29 billion and $30 billion. The company's shares, which rose 2.3 percent to close at $113.07 in regular Nasdaq trading, were up another 3 percent at $116.36 after hours.

Gilead faced a backlash from health insurers and other payers when it launched in late 2013 hepatitis C drug Sovaldi at a price of $84,000 for a course of treatment, followed last year by next-generation drug Harvoni at a slightly higher price. The regimens cure most patients of the liver-destroying infection.

The company acknowledged earlier this year that it had negotiated price discounts for the two drugs averaging 46 percent with a range of payers in return for multiyear contracts.

"As the market starts to become a bit more predictable in terms of numbers of patients, payers will be more encouraged to open the gates slightly," Paul Carter, head of commercial operations at Gilead, said on a conference call, referring to treatment guidelines put in place by payers looking to control their costs.

He said Gilead expects 250,000 to 300,000 U.S. hepatitis C patients a year to undergo treatment in coming years, with the main variable being payer restrictions.

In Europe, Carter said there has been an early spike in hepatitis C sales volumes as the most ill patients seek treatment.

Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges called Gilead's quarterly results "spectacular," adding that the higher 2015 sales forecast "suggests that there's substantial EPS upside versus current consensus."

Product sales rose 27 percent to $8.1 billion, including $4.9 billion for hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni. Analysts had expected hepatitis C drug sales of $4.27 billion, according to Deutsche Bank.

Gilead, based in Foster City, California, also raised the lower end of its full-year profit margin forecast to 88 percent from 87 percent, while leaving the top end unchanged at 90 percent. It also lowered the range for its 2015 tax rate to between 17 percent and 18 percent from a previous 18 percent to 20 percent.

"The company raised revenue and lowered expense guidance. You can't ask for better than that," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee.

Also on the conference call, Gilead Chief Operating Officer John Milligan reiterated that the company, which had cash holdings of $14.7 billion at the end of June, remains open to deal-making in the form of small transactions, or large "perhaps transformative deals."

(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Tom Brown and Lisa Shumaker)