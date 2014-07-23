A prominent U.S. health insurer trade group on Wednesday called on Gilead Sciences Inc to lower the cost of its hepatitis C drug Sovaldi after the drugmaker reported nearly $3.5 billion in sales for the treatment in its second quarter.

"It's time to lower the price of Sovaldi," said Brendan Buck, vice president of communications at America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP). "While it was a blockbuster quarter for Gilead, people who can't access the drug because of its price didn't fare nearly as well."

