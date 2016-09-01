Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
MADRID Investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is in preliminary talks to buy a 20 percent stake of Gas Natural (GAS.MC), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Shareholders Repsol (REP.MC) and Criteria Caixa (CABK.MC) may each sell around a 10 percent stake of Gas Natural in a possible deal with GIP, the sources said. News of a potential stake sale was first reported by Bloomberg.
A 20 percent stake of Gas Natural has a current market value of around 3.8 billion euros ($4.23 billion).
Sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters the deal was in the early stages and could still fall apart. Repsol and Gas Natural declined to comment while Caixabank was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8976 euros)
(Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Sarah White)
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.