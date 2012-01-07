Girl Scouts ringing in the New Year with their annual cookie campaign will be tempting customers with a tasty new treat honoring the organization's 100th anniversary.

The lemon-flavored Savannah Smiles cookie gives a nod to the Georgia city where founder Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scout troop in March 1912.

"The title celebrates Savannah, and the cookie celebrates the great mood that we are all in this year of the girl, our 100th anniversary," said Amanda Hamaker, manager of product sales for Girl Scouts of the USA.

"It's delicious," she told Reuters.

Girl Scout cookie connoisseurs may recognize the taste of the lemon-wedge desserts dusted in powdered sugar. Hamaker said the cookie was in the market previously under the name Lemon Cooler, but has gotten a new box and new name from producer Little Brownie Bakers for this selling season.

The organization's other cookie producer, ABC Bakers, has chosen the classic Shortbread as its anniversary flavor.

The cookie program is also nearing its 100th anniversary milestone, though Hamaker said there is some internal debate as to whether it began in 1917 or the early 1920s.

Last year, girls sold 207 million boxes of cookies nationwide, typically for about $3.50 to $4 a pop.

"I fully expect us to beat that this year," Hamaker said.

Hamaker said the country's largest cookie kickoff takes place in Chicago on Saturday, when some 8,500 girls will get their cookie cards and hit the streets to start selling.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Tim Gaynor)