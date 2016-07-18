A view of Givaudan's facility which houses their perfumery school in Singapore January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

ZURICH Givaudan (GIVN.S), the world's biggest fragrance and flavors maker, reported better-than-expected first-half profit on Monday, helped by a rise in perfume sales.

Net profit rose to 368 million Swiss francs ($374.33 million) in the six months to June 30 from a restated 342 million francs a year earlier. Analysts had forecast an average 347 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The Geneva-based company, whose flavors are used by food groups like Nestle (NESN.S), Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) and Danone (DANO.PA), said sales rose to 2.33 billion francs from 2.18 billion francs. The figure was just ahead of expectations for revenue of 2.31 billion francs.

Sales at the fragrances division, which makes James Bond 007 for Women and Bottega Veneta Pour Homme Extreme as well as ingredients for shower gels and washing powders, grew 10.7 percent in the first half, outpacing a 3.5 percent rise at its flavors division.

Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said he was satisfied with the performance of the flavors division.

"In an environment where most of our clients are seeing their volumes of packaged food and beverages go down, this is a good result," said Andrier told Reuters.

Givaudan maintained its targets, which include sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent over the next four years.

Its shares rose as much as 2.7 percent in early trading on the blue chip Swiss Market Index, and were up just over 2 percent at 0834 GMT. The shares have gained nearly 14 percent so far this year and are among the strongest performers on the index.

"The strong results and the acceleration in topline growth shows the strength of the Givaudan business model, and it is therefore another example why Givaudan should be a key holding," said Andreas von Arx, an analyst at Baader Helvea.

Givaudan has been seeking to compensate for weaker conditions in western Europe and North America by winning new contracts from food companies in faster growing regions like South America and Asia.

Andrier said the company wanted to increase the share of its sales it has with local and regional companies.

"Local and regional companies are growing significantly faster than the big companies, particularly in fragrances," he said.

The company, which generates around 3 percent of its sales in Britain, was unlikely to be affected by the country's vote to leave the European Union, he added.

