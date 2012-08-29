DUBLIN Irish foods group Glanbia (GL9.I) is proposing to sell 60 percent of its domestic dairy to its largest shareholder, it said on Wednesday, in a shift of focus towards its U.S. cheese and international nutritionals businesses.

After months of talks Glanbia has agreed to sell a direct stake in Dairy Ingredients Ireland, the country's largest dairy, to Glanbia Co-op Society Ltd, a farmer-led cooperative which currently owns 54.4 percent of Glanbia.

The co-op will pay approximately 44.5 million euros ($56 million) for a 60 percent stake in Dairy Ingredients Ireland, which the company said will become a joint venture focused on boosting its dairy processing capacity in Ireland ahead of the abolition of European Union milk quotas in 2015.

Under the deal the co-op said it is also due to sell 3 percent of Glanbia, cutting its stake to 51.4 percent, and would then hold a second vote of its members to cut its stake by another 10 percentage points through a sale of 3 percent and the disbursement of 7 percent among members.

The initial deal needs to secure the agreement of 50 percent of co-op members, a lower threshold than the 75 percent required in a similar vote in 2010 which failed.

GLANBIA 'CONFIDENT' ON DEAL

Asked about the chances of approval, Glanbia's chief executive John Moloney said he was "confident the deal will meet the needs of a lot of stakeholders."

If it is approved the deal "will underpin the successful long term international growth strategy of the group, which is the driver of performance," Moloney told Reuters.

Dairy Ingredients Ireland is part of Glanbia's Dairy Ireland division, which also supplies branded consumer products like milk, cheese and yoghurt. Dairy Ireland delivered some 40 percent of Glanbia's revenue last year but just 27 percent of its underlying operating profits.

Strong sales in the U.S. cheese and nutritionals division, which makes protein-rich products for body builders, and the U.S. cheese business helped lift first-half revenue 1.6 percent and prompted an upgrade to Glanbia's 2012 profit guidance.

Glanbia's shares were up 1.7 percent at 6.1 euros by 0913 GMT.

"The deal is trying to please both parties and people are still working out what exactly it means for Glanbia," said Darren Greenfield, an analyst with NCB stockbrokers.

While Glanbia will get an injection of cash, the co-op will control the board of Dairy Ingredients Ireland, and will retain a call option on Glanbia's 40 percent of the business.

Meanwhile Glanbia said it expected earnings per share to grow by between 8 and 10 percent this year, up from an earlier forecast of 5 to 7 percent.

The upgrade was driven by 9 percent growth in revenue in the nutritionals business and an increase in the group's profit margin at the level of earnings before interest, tax and amortization by 0.4 percentage points to 7.9 percent on a constant currency basis, Moloney said.

"The key elements is continued growth in our nutritionals business, good performance in U.S. cheese and an improving trend in global dairy markets driven by drought, weather conditions and an underlying level of solid demand," Moloney said.

He said he expected continued strength in dairy prices to the end of the year. ($1=0.7958 euros)

