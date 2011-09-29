LONDON GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK) (GSK.L) sale of a clutch of non-prescription drugs is set to be a protracted affair, as potential buyers contend with tough financing conditions and fret about prospects for some of the products in the portfolio.

The slow-running process serves as yet another example of how the crisis in the euro zone is freezing financing markets and hampering M&A across the region, with a handful of deals postponed or pulled in recent weeks.

Any delay to the sale, which analysts had initially said could raise between 1.5 billion and 2 billion pounds ($2.3-3.1 billion), or 3 to 4 times sales, could be significant because the cash could help underpin GSK's planned share repurchase program in 2012.

Second-round bids in the auction run by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) are expected in late October, though a precise date has yet to be communicated to the shortlisted parties, sources familiar with the situation said.

"It's a tricky one to execute, the portfolio is very scattered with many drugs with revenues less than 1 million euros," one source close to the situation said.

"The process has constantly been delayed since the beginning because the sale is more complicated than initially expected," a second source said.

A GSK spokesman said the sale of the non-core over-the-counter (OTC) products, which range from painkillers and vitamin supplements to the weight-loss pill Alli, remained on track but declined to comment further.

Some believe the price could be less than initially hoped for given the uncertainty about prospects for Alli, which accounts for around a third of the portfolio's sales.

"Although pharmaceutical companies are used to this kind of risk, Alli is clearly a hurdle, the second source said.

A raft of companies submitted indicative bids in early August and bidders left in the frame include private equity firms Bain and Thomas H. Lee; Blackstone (BX.N) in a joint bid with U.S. consumer group Prestige Brands; and German groups Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Boehringer Ingelheim, people familiar with the process said.

Blackstone and Bain declined to comment. Thomas H. Lee was not immediately available for comment. Boehringer declined to comment. Bayer was not available for comment.

GSK's preferred option to sell its OTC portfolio in a block would only appeal to private-equity houses, some of the sources said. But access to debt is challenging, creating potential hurdles for buyout shops wanting to finance deals running into the billions.

"They tried to wrap up a scattered portfolio to push a sale in one block but a separate sale is now the most likely outcome," the second source said.

In recent weeks, French retail group PPR (PRTP.PA) postponed the sale of its catalogues business Redcats and Schneider Electric SA (SCHN.PA) delayed the sale of U.S. subsidiary Custom Sensors & Technologies, according to people familiar with the matter.

And concerns around Alli raise the prospect that GSK could retain the drug, slashing the amount it could expect to recoup from a sale, some of the people said.

For private equity players, the defensive nature of consumer healthcare and its steady cashflows make it a favored investment sector. Yet any hopes GSK might have had of encouraging an auction of the whole business might be frustrated.

Some "strategic" suitors, or other drug companies, have expressed interest, but such trade buyers are likely only interested in cherry-picking parts of the business, making a deal more complex and difficult to execute, the sources said.

German group Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) would only want to acquire the drugs' brands without their manufacturing units and finding buyers for the plants may not be easy, the sources said.

Bayer said it already has a "very strong OTC business" but declined to comment further.

Privately owned Boehringer Ingelheim is seen as only interested in very specific drugs in targeted geographic areas, one of the sources said.

Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) also had a look at GSK's portfolio as the French pharmaceutical group is seeking to grow its OTC business following the acquisition of U.S. consumer health products manufacturer Chattem in 2009.

But as with most of its peers, the French group was deterred by GSK's scattered portfolio and by the side-effects risk surrounding Alli, two of the sources said.

It is uncertain whether Sanofi will take part to the second round of the auction, a source close to the French company said.

Sanofi declined to comment.

Alli -- a low-dose version of Roche Holding AG's ROG.VX prescription drug Xenical -- has been available without prescription in the United States since 2007 and since 2009 in Europe, but its image has been tarnished by rare reports of liver injury.

Generics manufacturer Stada Arzneimittal AG (STAGn.DE) is also looking at some bits of the GSK portfolio, but an analyst and an investor active in the healthcare arena questioned the German company's ability to finance any deal.

Stada had 890 million euros in debt in June 2011 and recently suffered a 97 million euro writedown from unpaid bills in Serbia.

($1 = 0.637 British Pounds)

