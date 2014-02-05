Trump, Koch brothers at odds over 'Trumpcare' vote
WASHINGTON Republicans considering whether or not to back U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare reforms in a crucial House of Representatives vote this week face a painful choice.
LONDON Two high-risk bets by GlaxoSmithKline on new ways to fight heart disease and cancer were dealt a double blow last year by dud clinical trials - but the company remains hopeful about both projects.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty said on Wednesday there were still "intriguing" opportunities for its heart drug darapladib and MAGE-A3 therapeutic cancer vaccine.
Many analysts stripped out forecasts for darapladib, which is designed to prevent heart attacks and strokes in a completely different way from cholesterol-lowering drugs, after it failed to reduce risks in the first of two big final Phase III trials in November.
GSK, however, is continuing to investigate the drug's role in coronary heart disease and Witty told analysts in a call following full-year results that further data on the approach would be presented at a medical meeting next month.
He was also upbeat about prospects for the MAGE-A3 cancer vaccine in other tumor settings, despite initial negative results in melanoma in September.
Unlike traditional preventative vaccines, MAGE-A3 is designed for people with established disease, helping their immune systems to prevent the return of tumors after surgery.
In fact the head of Britain's biggest drugmaker said both darapladib and MAGE-3 were among the most promising drugs in the company's pipeline.
He also highlighted a new triple combination respiratory drug, a long-acting integrase inhibitor for HIV and a drug for pre-term labor, all of which could start final Phase III clinical testing this year or next.
LAPA, Brazil Brazil's federal police and agriculture ministry said late Tuesday that sanitary and corruption problems found in the nation's meatpacking industry were isolated incidents, an attempt to tamp down a scandal that has led the Latin American nation's biggest export markets to ban its meats.
LONDON A global tobacco treaty put in place in 2005 has helped reduce smoking rates by 2.5 percent worldwide in 10 years, researchers said on Tuesday, but use of deadly tobacco products could be cut even further with more work on anti-smoking policies.