The female cast members of TV series 'Glee' pose after the series won the award for best television comedy series at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES "Laying low" must not be in the vocabulary for the television musical comedy "Glee."

For a show that has been on summer break, it's been an active few months for the popular series about the high school singing choir.

The cast members have been on a live concert tour that is now part of the feature length "Glee: The 3D Concert Movie," which opens in theaters on Friday, and they have been the subject of massive fan speculation over who will "graduate" from the show after the third season, which premieres on September 20.

For all those Gleeks wondering just who is in, and who is out, the cast members say it will all clear up, soon enough.

"Everything is going to be revealed in the very first episode," Amber Riley, who plays Mercedes, told Reuters while promoting the Glee concert feature film. "You'll see who are juniors and you'll see who are seniors."

Much has happened to the show's performers during their summer break. They traveled across the North America and the U.K. for the "Glee Live! In Concert" tour where cast members -- including Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Corey Monteith and Heather Morris -- sang many of the memorable songs from the series' first two seasons including "Don't Stop Believin,'", "Teenage Dream" and "Slave 4 U".

The concert movie not only showcases the tour, but goes backstage to get some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the stars, and it throws the spotlight on some extraordinary fans.

CAN'T STOP THE BUZZ

But neither fan fervor over the live tour or movie release seem able to stop the incessant buzz about which students will be leaving the show since creator Ryan Murphy told showbusiness website The Hollywood Reporter in July that in order to keep the high school setting credible, actors Michele (Rachel), Colfer (Kurt) and Monteith (Finn) would not be back for season four.

Murphy fueled even more speculation about the upcoming season when he said the show would return to some of the darker comedy and plotlines that marked the first season in 2009.

The news stunned fans and even the actors. "Glee" producers then scrambled to get out the news that plans were underway for the three stars to appear in a spin-off -- an idea from which they later retreated.

While promoting the concert movie, the actors also tried to play down any controversy.

"Just because people are graduating doesn't mean they're not gonna be on the show anymore," said Kevin McHale, who plays the wheelchair bound Artie. "Graduation is a normal part of high school so people don't need to freak out."

Colfer wouldn't confirm his fate at the end of next season, saying only that things have "completely blown out of proportion", while Monteith said he was "looking forward to reading the script and seeing who's there."

Regardless of her own fate, Michele already has ideas on how she'd like to see the new season unfold for Rachel.

"I think it's seriously time to meet my dads," said the actress of her character's gay fathers, who have not so far been seen on screen.

"To see what its like to be a young girl living in Lima, Ohio being raised by two gay men is a really important topic," said Michele. "To focus on that would be very helpful to young girls and boys who are raised in households with same-sex marriages."

(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)