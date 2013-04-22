LOS ANGELES Country singer Glen Campbell is set to release what could be his final album as the "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer's health has deteriorated after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease two years ago.

"See You There," which will be released on July 30, features Campbell singing new versions of old songs, including hits "Galveston, "True Grit" and "Gentle on My Mind," record company Surfdog said on Monday.

Campbell, who turned 77 on Monday, performed at the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2012 and completed a farewell "Goodbye Tour" in November.

"See You There" consists of new vocals for several of his past hits that he laid down while recording his "Ghost on the Canvas" album, which was released in 2011.

"He's done touring," longtime publicist Sandy Brokaw told Reuters. "He went on the good-bye tour and wanted to see how it was with his health. After Christmas they put a big bow on it and wrapped it (Campbell's touring) up."

Brokaw said Campbell's health had deteriorated in recent months.

"He can't do an interview; he's confused," Brokaw said. "He's not comfortable on live TV anymore."

Campbell announced in 2011 ahead of his final tour that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease after suffering from short-term memory loss for years.

Campbell, who started out as a session guitarist for the Beach Boys and producer Phil Spector, rose to prominence in the 1960s with such hits as "Wichita Lineman" and "By the Time I Get to Phoenix."

He is best known for "Rhinestone Cowboy," a No. 1 hit in 1975, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant)