Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
LONDON Glencore (GLEN.L), the last British blue-chip company with an all male board, has appointed Patrice Merrin as its first female board director.
The commodity trader and mining group had come under fire from some shareholders over its apparent failure to follow recommendations in a 2011 British government review that called for more women on company boards.
The government's Davies Review set a target for all companies in the FTSE 100 to have a quarter of board roles held by women by 2015.
In May, Glencore chairman and former BP boss Tony Hayward said that the company would appoint a female director by the end of the year.
Since the Davies review, which did not recommend formal quotas, female representation on FTSE 100 boards had risen to 20.7 percent by March this year, from 12.5 percent in 2011.
Merrin, appointed as Glencore non-executive director with immediate effect, has worked at Canadian diversified miner Sherritt (S.TO) for a decade before becoming chief executive of Canadian thermal coal producer Luscar.
She is also a director of mining company Stillwater (SWC.N) and has been proposed as director of MFC Industrial MIL.N and Cliff Natural Resources (CLF.N).
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.