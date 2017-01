The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Mining and trading giant Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) said it agreed to sell its coal haulage business in New South Wales for A$1.14 billion ($874.4 million) to Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR.N).

Glencore, which aims to cut debt to between $16.5 billion and $17.5 billion this year, said it would sell its Glencore Rail haulage business as part of its debt reduction program.

(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)