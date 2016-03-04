The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and state-owned Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co are among the lead bidders for a minority stake in the agriculture unit of Glencore Plc, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The firms are presenting final bids for the unit this month and Glencore is open to selling stakes to more than one party, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1LEeNLy)

Glencore aims to slash net debt to $17-$18 billion by the end of 2016, $1 billion more than previously planned, by offloading more assets amid a prolonged commodities rout.

Glencore declined to comment. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)