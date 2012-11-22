Stada receives 3.6 billion euro offer from private equity group Cinven: FT
German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro ($3.83 billion) takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
LONDON Belgium's Nyrstar (NYR.BR) said on Thursday it had begun negotiations with Glencore (GLEN.L) on a settlement to end a long-standing sales agreement, a condition set by European regulators for the trader's acquisition of Xstrata.
Europe's antitrust regulator said earlier it had cleared the $33 billion takeover of miner Xstrata XTA.L, but said Glencore must end a zinc sales deal with Nyrstar in Europe and sell its stake in the world no. 1 zinc producer.
"In order to terminate or make any adjustment to the off take agreement, a settlement must be negotiated between Nyrstar and Glencore," Nyrstar said in a statement.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Chris Wickham)
German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro ($3.83 billion) takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, giving the British consumer goods company a new product line and expanding its presence in developing markets.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK , GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.