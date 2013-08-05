The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON Miner Glencore Xstrata (GLEN.L) said it agreed to sell Joe White Maltings, a malt producer based in Australia, to agribusiness giant Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Glencore, which did not disclose the sum involved, said on Monday the deal was subject to regulatory approvals and was expected to close by the end of the year.

The vendor said it had acquired Joe White as part of its acquisition of Canadian grain company Viterra in 2012.

