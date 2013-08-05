HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
LONDON Miner Glencore Xstrata (GLEN.L) said it agreed to sell Joe White Maltings, a malt producer based in Australia, to agribusiness giant Cargill Inc CARG.UL.
Glencore, which did not disclose the sum involved, said on Monday the deal was subject to regulatory approvals and was expected to close by the end of the year.
The vendor said it had acquired Joe White as part of its acquisition of Canadian grain company Viterra in 2012.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment)
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.