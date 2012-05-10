LONDON Glencore International (GLEN.L) is raising a new $1.5 billion syndicated bridge loan to pay for its acquisition of Canadian grain trading company Viterra VT.TO, banking sources said on Thursday.

The loan will provide liquidity to back the acquisition, which got the green light from Canada's Competition Bureau on May 4.

Raising fresh liquidity for the acquisition will also help to protect the company's investment-grade credit rating of BBB from Standard and Poor's and Baa2 from Moody's.

"Traders are incredibly focused on maintaining liquidity, this is more of a backstop facility," a banker close to the deal said.

Glencore declined to comment.

The new loan brings the amount that the liquidity-hungry commodities trader has raised from the syndicated loan market to $17.4 billion this year.

Glencore signed a $3.1 billion loan financing to pay for its acquisition of Xstrata at the end of April. The loan was originally launched at $6 billion and raised $11 billion from more than 30 banks but was subsequently reduced.

The commodities giant also refinanced $12.8 billion of existing loans into a new revolving credit at the same time.

NEW DEAL

The new $1.5 billion loan is being arranged by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Royal Bank of Canada and has been launched to around 20 banks.

The loan has a one-year maturity and includes an option to extend the loan for a further six months.

The loan is one of a handful of underwritten loans seen in the market this year as borrowers choose club loans over syndicated loans to avoid paying underwriting fees.

Other large underwritten deals include Glencore's previous $3.1 billion acquisition loan and the $4 billion bridge loan backing Swiss engineering firm ABB's (ABB.NS) acquisition of US electrical components maker Thomas & Betts.

Unusually, the method of repayment for Glencore's new $1.5 billion bridge loan has not been specified, bankers said.

The company generates significant amounts of liquidity and could also tap the bond market if necessary, one banker said.

Banks have been asked to give feedback on the new deal by the middle of next week.

(Reporting by Tessa Walsh, additional reporting by Alasdair Reilly. Editing by Jane Merriman and Greg Mahlich)