The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON Mining and commodity trading company Glencore Xstrata will appoint a female director to its board by the end of this year, chairman Tony Hayward said during the company's annual general meeting with shareholders.

Glencore has come under criticism from some shareholders for being the last company in the blue-chip FTSE-100 index with an all-male board.

A group of British public-sector pension funds, for example, has criticised both Glencore and Hayward, the former BP boss who on May 8 was appointed as permanent chairman after serving a year as interim chairman, for their failure to set targets for female representation on its board.

"Glencore values and promotes diversity across the company," Hayward said when opening Glencore's third annual general meeting since its listing in 2011.

