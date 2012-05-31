Glencore International Plc (GLEN.L) and Xstrata Plc XTA.L moved into the final stage of their long-awaited tie-up when they sent details of the deal to shareholders on Thursday.

Here are some key questions on the deal:

Q. What are the terms of Glencore's offer?

After years of on-off talks, Glencore and Xstrata agreed in February to an all-share "merger of equals" to create an integrated miner and commodity trader with operations in 33 countries and working across 18 commodities.

Glencore, which already owns almost 34 percent of Xstrata, is offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held. At current prices, that values the takeover bid at $30 billion.

Glencore is not offering a control premium, arguing an all-share deal means all investors can share in future growth, while Xstrata will also have six out of 11 seats on the board of the combined company, including its chairman and chief executive.

Several large institutional shareholders in Xstrata, however, have said the ratio should recognize a change of control and offer a better price for Xstrata's growth options.

The current exchange ratio - which offers a small premium to the Xstrata share price on Thursday - means Xstrata shareholders excluding Glencore will get 45 percent of the combined company.

Glencore shareholders will meet on July 11 to vote on the deal, Xstrata shareholders will vote the next day.

Q. What will the combined company look like?

The combined group will rank as the world's fourth-largest diversified natural resources group, with operations from oil wells and mines to logistics and sales. It will have 101 mines, 25 smelters, 31 concentrators and some 130,000 employees. Trading, long Glencore's area of focus, would have accounted for just 16 percent of 2011 operating profit.

It will be the world's largest producer of ferrochrome, the largest exporter of thermal coal, the largest zinc miner and a top producer of copper, coking coal and nickel.

Its combined weight in areas like zinc - where it could be twice the size of its nearest rival - have attracted the interest of antitrust authorities including the EU Commission, which is set to receive a merger filing imminently. Brussels then has 25 days to deliver a verdict.

Xstrata said in its document to shareholders on Thursday that the EU process was "progressing well".

Other key antitrust authorities include China and South Africa.

Q. Who are the key executives?

Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore's chief executive and top shareholder, is the most high profile of the executives involved, alongside Mick Davis, his counterpart at Xstrata. Davis will be chief executive of the new company, with Glasenberg as deputy chief executive and president.

Both Glasenberg and Davis are hard-driven, keen sportsmen who climbed the corporate ladder in the South Africa coal industry. Their close but sometimes tense relationship - and the issue of whether they can cooperate at the top - is one of the key question marks hanging over the prospect of a tie-up.

Other key executives include the heads of Glencore's divisions, including copper boss Telis Mistakidis, coal boss Tor Petersen and Alex Beard, who runs oil. All of them are also major shareholders.

Xstrata Chairman John Bond, veteran banker and former chairman of HSBC and Vodafone, will stay on in the role.

Q. Who are the key shareholders?

Glencore's main shareholders are its traders and employees, led by Glasenberg, who still own roughly 80 percent of the shares. Its largest institutional shareholder is BlackRock Inc (BLK.N).

Xstrata's top shareholder is Glencore, with just under 34 percent, followed by Qatar with over 9.5 percent, including options, built since the merger plans were announced. BlackRock is again the largest holder of the stock among funds.

Minority investors in Xstrata, however, will be key to the deal, which requires at least 75 percent of shareholders, excluding Glencore, to approve the offer. That means opposition from investors representing more than 16.5 percent of Xstrata's total shareholding would be enough to derail the deal.

Q. Who are the advisers?

Sharing a fee pot that will total almost $200 million, including as much as $130 million for banks alone, are the advisers, feasting on one of the largest deals this year.

Glencore is being advised by Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas. Xstrata is being advised by Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Nomura, with a role also for Barclays Capital.

Linklaters is Glencore's legal adviser, while Xstrata is being advised on legal matters by Freshfields.

Both sides were advised by an independent consultant, former Citi banker Michael Klein, who shuttled between executives to broker the deal.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Additional reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by David Holmes)