Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Former BP (BP.L) chief executive Tony Hayward will be named chairman of global mining giant Glencore Xstrata Plc (GLEN.L) and will be stepping down from his position as CEO of Genel Energy (GENL.L), the Daily Telegraph reported.
British-born Hayward, who was appointed interim chairman of Glencore Xstrata last May, was CEO of BP from 2007 to 2010 and left in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Hayward, 56, is expected to be confirmed in his new position on Thursday and will not leave Genel imminently but will spend increasing periods of time focused on his new role, according to the British newspaper.
Major shareholders in the FTSE-100 Glencore are understood to have insisted Hayward not take on the role of chairman while holding another full-time post.
Hayward will leave Genel after a successor has been found and a handover period allowed to take place.
Swiss-based commodity producer and trader Glencore's annual meeting is scheduled for May 20.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.