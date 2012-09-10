Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
LONDON Miner Xstrata said on Monday its independent directors would respond by 0600 GMT on September 24 to a revised, $36 billion takeover offer from trader Glencore, its largest shareholder.
"The independent non-executive directors will consider carefully the proposal received and consult with major shareholders before responding," Xstrata said in a statement.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.