PARIS European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure on Friday raised doubts about whether a weaker euro would be the way to ignite growth in the euro zone.

"The euro zone already has an enormous current account surplus. So it is not clear from that particular stand point (whether) having a weaker exchange rate is the right solution," Coeure told a conference in Paris.

Coeure said the exchange rate was an outcome of monetary policy, which would probably for the years to come show a divergence between the euro zone and other large advanced economies.

"The exchange rate will follow," Coeure said. "It is not something we can steer or target separately."

