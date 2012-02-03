LONDON/NEW YORK A surprise surge in U.S. hiring and good news from businesses on both sides of the Atlantic got the world economy off to a hopeful start in 2012, though the euro zone's debt woes and signs of slower growth in China remain a concern.

Data on Friday revealed U.S. employers increased payrolls in January by 243,000 - the fastest pace in nine months. That rise pushed the U.S. jobless rate down to 8.3 percent, its lowest in nearly three years.

In Europe, the vast services sector in the 17 countries that use the euro grew for the first time in five years, while Britain and the United States had an even better January, with each country's services sector both growing at its fastest clip in nearly a year.

Wall Street welcomed the news, which boosted stock indexes and the dollar and triggered a selloff in safe-haven Treasury securities.

But few investors were able to hide their surprise at just how quickly economic conditions around the world, particularly in the United States, have improved.

"Even the pessimists are tongue-tied with this data," said Todd Schoenberger, managing director at Landcolt Trading in Wilmington, Delaware.

William Larkin, fixed-income portfolio manager at Cabot Money management in Salem, Massachusetts, said "things are on the right track."

"Could we be taken off the tracks by some ... geopolitical events or with the Europe (debt) situation? Certainly. But for now, things are looking more positive," he added.

The U.S. data bolstered the view that strong growth in the final three months of 2011 was carrying over into the new year. Investors said that could delay or even scupper plans by the Federal Reserve to launch a new round of monetary easing.

The U.S. central bank said last week it would hold interest rates near zero for the better part of the next three years, but Rob Carnell, chief international economist at ING Group, said the data was making even that pledge "hard to take too seriously."

CHINA, EUROPE CONCERNS LINGER

To be sure, news from China tempered some of the optimism. The official government services PMI dipped to 52.9 in January from 56.0, suggesting growth is slowing in the world's second largest economy.

China has been an engine of global growth in recent years, but economists worry that a gradual slowdown will act as a drag in the future.

"The overall strength of economic growth remained relatively weak, which will inevitably weigh on the jobs market if weakness persists for longer," said Qu Hongbin, chief economist for China at HSBC.

But Ron Florance, head of investment strategy at Wells Fargo Private Bank, saw a bright spot even here, attributing the tepid growth to China's efforts to contain inflation.

"It looks like they've been able to do that," he said. "If so, that is good for global growth."

Europe's debt crisis was also a concern, though the service sector data suggested the euro zone economy "is not as depressed as some have feared," said Annalisa Piazza, economist at New Edge Strategy.

In fact, business and consumer sentiment surveys from the euro zone since the start of the year have shown a definite upturn in optimism, although hard data still point to profound economic weakness in the common currency area.

Economists warn, however, that developments in the euro zone debt crisis are still critical to the bloc's economic outlook.

Greece at least looks likely to avoid a ruinous sovereign debt default by agreeing on a debt swap deal and a new bailout with the International Monetary Fund, although market focus is shifting to Portugal and its long-term solvency.

Elsewhere, India's services sector grew at its fastest pace in six months during January as new business swelled, while rising employment boosted Russian service companies.

