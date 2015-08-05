U.S. shopping-mall retailers rally after L Brands' sales report
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of U.S. shopping-mall retailers bounced back on Thursday after L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret, reported a smaller-than-expected decline in March sales.
LONDON Global business growth accelerated last month as new orders picked up, allowing firms to build up a backlog of work, a survey showed on Wednesday.
JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, rose to 53.4 in July from June's 53.1. It has been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction since October 2012.
An index covering new orders climbed to a three-month high of 54.3 while the backlogs of work measure moved back above the breakeven 50 level.
A global PMI covering the service industry rose to 53.9 from 53.6 although a manufacturing PMI released on Monday held steady last month at June's muted level.
The global PMIs combine survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.
WASHINGTON U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross held out hope on Thursday that the Trump administration will revive the U.S. Export-Import bank's full lending powers, saying the institution is part of its "trade toolbox" to boost exports.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.