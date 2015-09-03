Oil slips toward $50 on doubts over duration of output cut
LONDON Oil fell further toward $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
LONDON Global business activity expanded last month at the same pace as in July, a survey showed on Thursday, but firms were unable to build up a backlog of work in August as new orders grew more slowly.
JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, held steady at July's 53.7 last month. It has been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction since October 2012.
"Scratching beneath the headline numbers, however, reveals an ongoing disparity between the relatively strong performance of the developed nations whereas growth in the emerging markets is quite weak," said David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.
"The trend in key regions such as Asia will need to improve if global growth in 2015 is to exceed its 2014 outcome."
China's giant manufacturing sector contracted and exports from South Korea tumbled by the most in six years in August, data showed this week.
A global PMI covering the service industry rose to 54.4 from 54.1. A sister survey on Tuesday showed world factory activity expanded at its weakest pace in just over two years last month.
The global PMIs combine survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.
LONDON The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as investors weighed the prospects of a U.S. fiscal spending boost under President Donald Trump after his failure to push through a key healthcare reform bill.