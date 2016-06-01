U.S. private sector adds 246,000 jobs in January, topping estimates: ADP
U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
LONDON Global manufacturing growth stalled last month as new orders barely accelerated, forcing factories to run down backlogs and cut back on staffing levels, a survey showed on Wednesday.
JPMorgan's Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), produced with Markit, came in at 50.0 last month, right on the level that separates growth from contraction. It was 50.1 in April.
"The May PMI data suggest that the global manufacturing sector remains in a low gear. Indices for output, new orders and the headline PMI were all at, or barely above, the stagnation mark," David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan said.
Firms increased their prices again after raising them in April for the first time since July 2015. However, that appears to have dented demand for their goods as the new orders sub-index dipped and was only just above the breakeven mark.
The global PMI combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.
(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
DETROIT Automakers reported mixed U.S. auto sales for January, with General Motors Co posting a 3.8 percent decline while crosstown rival Ford Motor Co topped analysts forecasts on strong truck sales.
LONDON Oil rose to around $56 a barrel, supported by signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions, although a report showing a large rise in U.S. crude inventories curbed Wednesday's gains.