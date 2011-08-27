JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming Asked to comment on whether the greater risk to the euro zone was weak growth rather than inflation, European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Saturday it is important for the central bank to maintain confidence in price stability.

"We consider that the very solid anchor of our inflation expectations one of our major assets," he said while speaking on a panel at a Federal Reserve conference.

"It is something we consider absolutely essential for confidence," he said.

That confidence is consequently helpful in difficult circumstances as part of the preservation of growth in the economy, he said.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on the same panel that the risk of recession outweighs the risk of inflation, and monetary policy should remain highly accommodative. Trichet had been asked by an audience member to comment on that remark.

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)