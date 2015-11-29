An employee shows fifty-euro notes in a bank in Sarajevo in this March 19, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SYDNEY Currency markets got off to a nondescript start on Monday thanks to an uneventful weekend, but the prospect of further policy easing this week by the European Central Bank is likely to keep the euro on the defensive.

The common currency was just a shade under $1.0600 in early Asian trade, little changed from where it was late last week. It had been as low as $1.0565 a few days ago - a level not see since April - on those easing views.

Against the yen, it was steady near 130.00, but not far from a seven-month trough of 129.67 set on Friday.

Soft inflation readings out of the euro zone on Monday and Tuesday could strengthen expectations for ECB action at the Dec. 3 policy review, but whatever the outcome, an easing appeared to be fully factored in.

"The ECB is likely to announce more monetary stimulus at their policy meeting on Thursday, which should see EUR/USD end the week lower and generate a drag on AUD/USD," said Richard Grace, chief currency and rates strategist at Commonwealth Bank.

In contrast, the Federal Reserve is widely tipped to hike U.S. interest rates at its mid-December policy meeting, though Fed Chair Janet Yellen could use a speech on Wednesday to steer markets either way.

Friday also sees the release of the ever-influential U.S. payrolls report and another upbeat report would likely set the seal on the first Fed hike in almost a decade.

The diverging policy pathway between the ECB and Fed has seen the greenback scale a peak not seen since March. The dollar index was around 100.000, near the high of 100.200 set on Friday.

On the yen, the dollar was at 122.81, still in consolidation mode after reaching a three-month peak of 123.77 earlier in November.

The Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Canada will also review their policies this week, but both central banks are expected to stand pat on rates.

The Aussie was just a tad under 72 U.S. cents, having retreated from last week's high of $0.7283. The Canadian dollar stood at C$1.3378 per USD, nursing Friday's 0.7 percent fall on softer oil prices.

Australia also has a flood of economic data due this week, culminating in third quarter gross domestic product on Wednesday. Business inventories and corporate profits are due at 0030 GMT.

