NEW YORK The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Thursday, putting it on track for its steepest monthly loss since April, as traders resumed booking profit on bullish bets on the greenback following the U.S. interest rate hike last week.

A bounce in oil prices from 11-year lows supported the Canadian dollar, Norwegian crown and other commodity-linked currencies.

Trading volumes were a fraction of daily averages, with skeletal staffing at bank trading desks in London and New York ahead of Christmas Day on Friday, when U.S. and European financial markets will be closed. HOLIDAY

Despite this week's decline, most analysts remained upbeat on the dollar's longer-term advance as the Federal Reserve is expected to continue to raise rates, possibly four times in 2016. The analysts' forecast gain for the dollar was far smaller than a year ago, and there was less consensus on which currencies it could gain against.

"The Fed is on track to raise rates in 2016, which will be critical for the dollar," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

Last week, the U.S. central bank raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade, lifting the target range of its policy rate by a quarter point to 0.25-0.50 percent.

Since the hike, the dollar has weakened against major currencies as traders reduced their long positions on the greenback, analysts said.

The dollar index .DXY, which gauges the greenback's value against a group of six currencies, was 0.4 percent lower at 97.979, putting it on track for a weekly loss of 0.75 percent. On the month, it has fallen 2.2 percent, which would be biggest drop since April.

The dollar hit a near two-month low against the yen. It was last down 0.5 percent at 120.27 yen JPY=.

The euro rose 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.0953 EUR=, but dipped 0.1 percent to 131.75 yen EURJPY=.

A rebound in oil prices from 11-year lows supported the currencies of oil exporters such as Canada and Norway. [O/R]

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 was flat at C$1.3852, while the Norwegian crown climbed 0.4 percent to 8.6903 crowns per U.S. dollar NOK=.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars AUD= NZD= also got a boost following a brutal late-year sell-off of oil and other commodities. The Aussie was up 0.5 percent at $0.7273 and the Kiwi was up 0.6 percent at $0.6838.

Sterling GBP=D3 was up 0.4 percent at $1.4928 after British data showed banks approved 20 percent more mortgages in November than a year ago.

