An employee of a money changer holds a stack of U.S. Dollar notes before giving it to a customer in Jakarta, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

NEW YORK The dollar fell Monday against the euro and other major currencies on a decline in U.S. bond yields and worries about the U.S. economy after new home sales fell steeply in September.

Weaker oil prices and a slight downturn in U.S. stock prices also pressured the dollar, as investors await clues from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week on a possible interest rate increase, analysts said.

"I don't think we're in a period where we can think that the dollar has seen its best levels and it's all downhill from here," said David Gilmore, partner at FX Analytics. "I think there's plenty of scope for the dollar to strengthen between now and the end of the year."

Still, the greenback was on its back foot, giving back some of last week's gains against the euro after hints from the European Central Bank that it was considering more stimulus.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, shed 0.3 percent to 96.850, after last week notching its biggest one-week rise in five months. The dollar lost ground against the pound, the yen and the Australian and New Zealand dollars

Against the yen, the greenback was down 0.4 percent, at 120.98 yen JPY=, while the euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.1050 EUR=.

The Fed is widely expected to leave rates near zero on Wednesday, at the close of its two-day meeting. Investors are increasingly skeptical that the U.S. central bank will raise rates before the end of the year.

"They may keep the door open for a hike in December, but even that's unlikely," said Charles St-Arnaud, currency strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

The futures market implied traders see a 7 percent chance of a rate hike on Wednesday and a 34 percent probability of a rate increase in December, according to the CME FedWatch program.

Fed policy-makers have been worried about weakening global growth and a relatively strong dollar disrupting U.S. economic growth.

On Monday, the government said new home sales fell to near a one-year low in September after two straight months of gains. The 11.5 percent drop was far steeper than economists polled by Reuters had projected.

The disappointing housing data put downward pressure on U.S. Treasury yields as well as the dollar.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield US10YT=RR was 3 basis points lower at 2.055 percent after hitting a two-week high on Friday.

(Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)