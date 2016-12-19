Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
NEW YORK The Turkish lira and Russian rouble fell to session lows against the dollar on Monday after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was seriously injured in a gun attack in the Turkish capital of Ankara.
The lira TRY= was last down about 0.6 percent at 3.526 lira per dollar, while the rouble RUB= hit a session low of 62.045 rouble per dollar before retracing to 61.9305, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong\; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.