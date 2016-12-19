NEW YORK The Turkish lira and Russian rouble fell to session lows against the dollar on Monday after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was seriously injured in a gun attack in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

The lira TRY= was last down about 0.6 percent at 3.526 lira per dollar, while the rouble RUB= hit a session low of 62.045 rouble per dollar before retracing to 61.9305, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong\; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)