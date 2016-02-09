LONDON Bets on volatility ahead for euro-dollar exchange rates surged to a 2-month high of 11 percent on Tuesday as traders put more money on the dollar, flipping most derivatives pricing in favor of a weaker euro over the next few months.

Driven by broad market worries over European banks which have weakened the euro, one-month implied volatility jumped to a high of 11.012 in morning trade in London, up from an almost 1-year low of 8.3 percent hit on Feb. 2. EUR1MO=

Three-month risk reversals had flipped in favor of the single currency last week for the first time in more than three years. With the exception of the 1-month contract - which includes next month's ECB meeting - they were back in negative territory after two days of sharp falls in pricing since Friday's U.S. labor report. EURVOL=

(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag)