LONDON The value of global currency market trading fell over 8 percent in December compared with the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday, after surging on Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election.

CLS, which settles more than 90 percent of all trades in the foreign exchange market - the biggest and most liquid financial market in the world - said the average daily value of all trades had fallen to $4.58 trillion, down 8.2 percent compared with the previous month's $4.99 trillion.

Compared with the same month in 2015, however, the average daily value inched up around 4 percent.

CLS also said the average daily input volume of submitted instructions had fallen to 934,900 in December, down 19.9 percent from 1,167,833 in November.

