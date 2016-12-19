Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
NEW YORK The dollar clawed back into positive territory against a basket of currencies on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. labor market has improved to its strongest in nearly a decade, suggesting wage growth is picking up.
The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback's value versus the euro, yen and four other currencies, was up 0.09 percent at 103.04.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.