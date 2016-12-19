NEW YORK The dollar clawed back into positive territory against a basket of currencies on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. labor market has improved to its strongest in nearly a decade, suggesting wage growth is picking up.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback's value versus the euro, yen and four other currencies, was up 0.09 percent at 103.04.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)