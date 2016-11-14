TOKYO The dollar rose to multi-month highs against the yen and euro on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields rose to 10-month highs on prospects of larger fiscal spending and higher inflation.

The dollar rose to as high as 107.500 yen JPY=, its highest since June 7. The euro was down 0.7 percent at $1.0782 EUR=, its lowest since Jan. 21.

