TOKYO The dollar spiked 0.5 percent higher on Friday after the Nikkei business daily reported that the Bank of Japan discussed negative interest rates at its policy meeting.

The dollar rose to as high as 119.395 yen JPY= from around 118.60 yen. The Nikkei stock average .N225 rose more than one percent to 17,210.83.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)