The importance of innovation as a driver for growth of both companies and entire economies is recognized across the globe. Major nations have long understood that patent protection is crucial to encouraging creativity and innovation by safeguarding inventions.

The earliest intellectual-property systems date back to the 18th century (in the U.S.) and back to medieval times in Europe. Japan has a slightly younger system, established in the late 19th century. Japan’s neighbor, China, is a late-adopter of patent laws, which it first introduced in the mid-1980s. The Chinese have, however, been among the most active in leveraging the potential of IP rights through a series of five-year plans to transform its economy from a manufacturing to a knowledge base. Intellectual Property forms a central plank of China's national strategy as it pushes to become an innovation-driven economy.

Individual firms are increasingly placing innovation at the core of their business strategy, as they seek to drive grow, gain market share and deliver cost benefits by protecting groundbreaking technology.

As Terry Gettys, EVP of R&D at Michelin, says, “Innovation is a key component of our business strategy … there is no business strategy without innovation and no innovation without business strategy.” Michel Combes, CEO, Alcatel-Lucent, says, “Innovation means … sustainable differentiation, better time to market, [and] it is a clear business differentiator.”

Innovation means different things to different people, but in the language of business, it means the conversion of good ideas into tangible assets and the creation of jobs and wealth from creative thinking. A key element in this transformation from abstract thought to practical product is the protection afforded by patents, which provide the necessary breathing space to convert concept into reality.

The Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Innovators report analyzes patent activity to measure relative levels of innovation among different organizations and objectively identify the world’s most effective innovators – those which are protecting inventions for commercial advantage. The methodology goes beyond measuring simple patent volumes to include the quality of the innovation, the global reach of inventions and peer recognition of the value of those inventions.

Launched in 2011, the program calls out the most innovative organizations in the world through a series of patent-based metrics including overall innovation (patent) activity, success rate, globalization and influence.

Once again, the organizations on this year’s list show significant growth in the key performance indicators of revenue and job creation. Revenue growth in particular for the 2014 Top 100 Global Innovators outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly double. This growth was driven by R&D expenditures far in excess of that of the S&P 500, by a margin of 12.9 percent.

For the first time since the program’s inception, Asia has surpassed North America and takes the lead in the global innovation landscape. Japan’s representation on this year’s list jumped to 39 percent, increasing from 28 to 39 organizations in just 12 months. Equally impressive is mainland China’s inaugural appearance on the 2014 list, and both South Korea’s and Taiwan’s increased representation. Conversely, the United States and France both dropped in their standings, from 45 to 35 and 12 to seven, respectively.

The Semiconductor and Electronic Components industry continues to lead the list, although with only 21 representative companies this year compared to 23 last year, a nine percent decrease, but still a 50 percent increase since 2011. Computer Hardware was the next most prolific industry, with 13 companies, up 18 percent over the previous year. The Industrial sector occupies third place with eight companies this year (up from seven last year), displacing the Automotive Industry which moved to sixth place with six companies in 2014, compared to eight in 2013, although still growing historically up from the four that were on the original Top 100 list.

The appearance of mainland China on the list has been long anticipated, given its ongoing innovation incentive programs, which now appear to be bearing fruit. It is striking that China’s sole representative is the telecom firm Huawei—one of the few Chinese companies operating on a global scale. Its inclusion on the list reflects the balance of the Top 100 Global Innovators methodology in considering not just volume of patents, but success, global reach and influence.

The Thomson Reuters 2014 Top 100 Global Innovators are leading the global creativity charge. They are a group of businesses and research institutions that recognize that great ideas are only half of the strategic equation. The other essential component is protecting those ideas with intellectual property rights, so that innovations can be commercialized, leveraged around the world – and reach their full potential.