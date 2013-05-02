LONDON Global manufacturing growth slowed to a near stall last month, suggesting expansion so far in 2013 has been only marginal at best, a business survey showed on Thursday.
The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.5 in April from 51.1 in March, holding above the 50 mark that signals growth for a fourth month, but only just.
Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam were the only countries to report a faster improvement in operating conditions during April, JPMorgan said.
Over the past two days, manufacturing indexes for the United States, euro zone - including powerhouse Germany - and China have all declined. Britain's improved but was still signaling a contraction in activity.
The global index combines survey data from economies including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.
(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Susan Fenton)