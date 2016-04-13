The dollar sign (R) is seen alongside the signs for other currencies above a currency exchange shop in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON Investors have raised their cash holdings and cut their exposure to stocks, reflecting growing concern about the direction of markets and whether policymakers can prevent another downturn, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch in its April global fund managers survey.

The survey revealed some mixed messages, however. Nearly two-thirds of the respondents predicted at least two more interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year and 82 percent said a U.S. recession was "unlikely".

The overall unease was best reflected in the jump in cash holdings to 5.4 percent of investors' portfolios from 5.1 percent in March, and a fall in investors' "conviction" to an 18-month low.

Cash holdings at that level are on a par with those seen during extreme market stress, like the Lehman collapse in 2008, the U.S. debt ceiling crisis in 2011 and the "Grexit" crisis in 2012.

Cash holdings above 4.5 percent are usually a sign that sentiment is poised to turn and so are a contrarian "buy" signal for stocks, BAML said. But not this time, because bonds and stocks are so over-valued right now.

The survey of 164 participants with $493 billion of assets under management showed that investors cut their equity allocation to 9 percent overweight from 13 percent in March. This is the second-lowest allocation to global stocks in almost four years.

Among the most notable shifts was the first underweight Japanese stocks allocation since December 2012, BAML said. Investors remained underweight U.S. stocks for the 14th consecutive month.

A fifth of respondents said the most crowded trades across world markets was long U.S. dollar. Nineteen percent said short emerging markets and 17 percent said long high-quality stocks.

Only 2 percent of those surveyed said the dollar is overvalued, the lowest reading in six months, BAML said.

The biggest "tail risks" for markets this year were: a failure of unconventional central bank policy, or "quantitative failure", according to 21 percent of respondents; Britain voting to leave the European Union, or Brexit, according to 19 percent; and U.S. recession, a Chinese currency devaluation or an emerging market default, according to 11 percent for each.

Bond allocation was little changed at 38 percent underweight from 37 percent underweight in March, while exposure to commodities was cut to a net 22 percent underweight from 13 percent underweight.

The survey was carried out April 1-7.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Larry King)